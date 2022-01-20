JoAnn Solomon, Wartburg

JoAnn Solomon, age 89, of Wartburg passed away Thursday, January 19, 2022, at NHC of Oak Ridge. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Wartburg. JoAnn loved knitting throws for people to enjoy. She also loved her many loved pets.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Grady Lee Solomon; brother & sister-in-law, Wayne and Margaret Solomon.

Surviving is her sister at heart, Carolyn Dodge, and family; also surviving are several cousins. Special thanks to Caris Hospice for their care.

Graveside services will be Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Wartburg City Cemetery with Bro. Don Long officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of JoAnn Solomon.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jo Ann, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

