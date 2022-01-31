Joan Denise Sanderson, Knoxville

Joan Denise Sanderson, age 67, passed away on January 28, 2022. She was born on October 8, 1954.

She is survived by her daughter Leelan Whaley and 1 grandson, Vegas Whaley; mother Betty Baughcum, sisters Peggy Burke & Vicky Spillers, and brothers Randy Baughcum & Mike Baughcum.

Her loved ones who have already passed were her father Hiram Baughcum, her husband Robert “Bryan” Sanderson, and her sister Janice Ingram.

She was born in Thomaston, Ga, and moved to Tennessee to meet her husband and true love. She was the sweetest woman who had a beautiful and kind soul. She touched anyone’s heart she met. Her greatest joys in life was spending time with her daughter and grandson. She lit up when talking about her grandson.

The family is honoring her wishes to be cremated. No services are scheduled at this time.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Joan Denise Sanderson.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joan Sanderson, of Knoxville, please visit our floral store.

