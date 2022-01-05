Jimmie Lee Cunningham Jr, Oak Ridge

Jimmie Lee Cunningham, Jr., age 63, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully, January 4, 2022, surrounded by his girls. He was of the Church of Christ faith and retired from Mayfield Dairy Farms. He loved God, his family, America, and Elvis.

Survivors include wife of 38 years, Connie Cunningham; mother, Patsy Dotson; daughters, Julie Gibson and Jodie Humphreys; sons-in-law, Lee Gibson and Vaughn Humphreys; and grandchildren, Isaac, Sara, Caleb, and Harper.

The family will receive friends 4-5 pm Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A memorial service will follow at 5 pm. An online guestbook is available at weathefordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jimmie Lee Cunningham, Jr. please visit our Tribute Store.

