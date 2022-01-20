Jesse Tilden (J. T.) Braden, 88, known as “Ole Man” by his coworkers, went to be with The Lord on January 19, 2022, after a short illness. He was a longtime member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church where he was ordained as a deacon in 1962. He was also later ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Clinton. He was most recently a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton.

J.T. enlisted in the National Guard as a member of the 191st Field Artillery Battalion in 1950. He served at Fort Devens, Massachusetts, and Fort Drum, New York, in support of the Korean War until 1952. He then worked as a machinist at Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, beginning in 1953 and retiring in 1995. He was also a longtime member of Grand Lodge #480 of the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers.

J.T. was a quiet, soft-spoken, and gentle man who loved hiking in the Great Smoky Mountains with his friends. He also enjoyed working on his farm, solving word puzzles, and spending time with his family. He especially loved hanging out with his grandson Nate who he always thought of as the “apple of his eye”.

J.T. is survived by his wife and childhood sweetheart, Carolyn Spessard Braden; son, Jerome (Jerry) Braden and wife Janice Braden; son, Nathan Braden; grandson, Nathan (Nate) Braden and wife Courtney Braden; brother, Robert (Bob) Braden; brother, James (Buddy) Braden and wife Betty Braden; sister, Mary Nelle Carden; sister, Janie Irwin; and several other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Jesse Braden and Ruby Moore Braden; brother, Jack Braden; sister, Barbara Irwin; and sister, Virginia Irwin.

Special thanks to the people who cared for him during his illness — Meadow View Senior Living and The Lantern at Morning Pointe Alzheimer’s Center of Excellence. The family will receive family and friends at Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton on Sunday, January 23rd from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm with funeral services to follow. A graveside service will be held at Woodhaven Memorial Garden in Claxton immediately following the funeral service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

** Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be requiring each visitor to respectfully wear a mask at the service. **

