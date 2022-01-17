Jerry Len Mitchell Sr, Kingsport

Mr. Jerry Len Mitchell Sr, age 75 of Kingsport, formerly of Rockwood, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home with his family by his side. He was born on April 1st, 1946, in Rockwood, TN. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at the Chamberlain Memorial Hospital in Rockwood before he later retired from the Baptist Hospital in Knoxville. He was loved by many people. He is preceded in death by his parents: James Reuben & Rose Crocker Mitchell; and 11 siblings. He is survived by:

Wife: Alicia Mitchell of Kingsport, TN

Sons: Jerry Mitchell Jr of Kingsport, TN

James Allen Mitchell of Oak Ridge, TN

Andrew Len Mitchell of Oak Ridge, TN

8 Grandchildren

Sisters: Faye Jones

Joyce Ridenour

And a host of nieces, nephews, and other extended family members.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 19th, from 1:30-3:00 pm in the chapel of Evans Mortuary in Rockwood, TN. Graveside and interment services will follow in Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood with military honors provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the Roane County Military Memorial Honor Guard. Brother Spencer Garner will be officiating. Evans Mortuary in Rockwood is serving the family of Mr. Jerry Len Mitchell Sr.

