Jenell Yvette Williams, Oak Ridge

Jenell Yvette Williams, age 60, of Oak Ridge, passed away, January 4, 2022.

She leaves behind daughter, Dunsinane Willis; son, Travis Willis; and many other relatives and loved ones.

The family invites you to celebrate Jenell’s life by attending her funeral service electronically via Zoom at 1 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022, using the Meeting ID: 849 3253 2943 and Passcode: 902180. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

