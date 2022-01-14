Jenell Yvette Williams, Oak Ridge

Jenell Yvette Williams, age 60, of Oak Ridge, passed away, January 4, 2022.

She leaves behind daughter, Dunsinane Willis; son, Travis Willis; and many other relatives and loved ones.

The family invites you to celebrate Jenell’s life by attending her funeral service electronically via Zoom at 1 pm Saturday, January 15, 2022, using the Meeting ID: 849 3253 2943 and Passcode: 902180. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jenell Yvette Williams please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

