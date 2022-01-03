Jeanne Denise Clem, formerly of Rockwood

News Department 8 seconds ago Obituaries Leave a comment 2 Views

Jeanne Denise Clem, age 67, formerly of Rockwood, Tennessee, passed away on December 28, 2021, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was a quality auditor with the Department of Energy and worked at K-25, X-10, and Y-12 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She also worked for the Department of Energy in Paducah, Kentucky, and Portsmouth, Ohio. Jeanne was of the Baptist faith and loved birdwatching.

She was preceded in death by:

Parents:                Robert “Bob” and Mabel Clem

Son:                       B.J. Vance

She is survived by:

Daughter:            Tana Leigh Vance (Joel Mullins) of Rossville, GA

Sisters:                 Deborah Clem of Rockwood, TN

Karen Clem Miller (Randy) of Rockwood, TN

She is also survived by 5 Grandchildren, 5 nieces, and 1 nephew.

Graveside and Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Rockwood, Tennessee, at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 3, 2022, with Rev. Ron Fisher officiating. Evans mortuary is proudly serving the family of Jeanne Denise Clem.

About News Department

Check Also

Joseph “Joey” Farr, Coalfield

Joseph “Joey” Farr, age 64 of Coalfield, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: