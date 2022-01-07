James White and Wife Janice “Pinky” White, Ten Mile

James White, 68, and his wife Janice “Pinky” White, 63, both of Ten Mile, passed away January 5, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. Both James and Pinky were members of the Grace Baptist Church in Decatur.
Together they are both preceded in death by their daughter: Bonnie Fox
Individually James is preceded in death by one brother
And Pinky is preceded by two brothers and two sisters.
Together they are survived by their son: Jimmy and his wife Teresa White
One son in law: Johnny Fox
Five grandchildren: James, Brianna, Austin and Angel White, and Christy Smith
Eleven great-grandchildren
Several nieces, nephews, and friends
Individually James is survived by his two brothers and four sisters
And Pinky is survived in death by her five brothers
The family will honor the requests of James and Pinky to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.
Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the White family during this difficult time.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James & Janice “Pinky” White, please visit our floral store.