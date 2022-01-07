James White and Wife Janice “Pinky” White, Ten Mile

James White, 68, and his wife Janice “Pinky” White, 63, both of Ten Mile, passed away January 5, 2021, at Roane Medical Center. Both James and Pinky were members of the Grace Baptist Church in Decatur.

Together they are both preceded in death by their daughter: Bonnie Fox

Individually James is preceded in death by one brother

And Pinky is preceded by two brothers and two sisters.

Together they are survived by their son: Jimmy and his wife Teresa White

One son in law: Johnny Fox

Five grandchildren: James, Brianna, Austin and Angel White, and Christy Smith

Eleven great-grandchildren

Several nieces, nephews, and friends

Individually James is survived by his two brothers and four sisters

And Pinky is survived in death by her five brothers

The family will honor the requests of James and Pinky to be cremated and a private service will be held at a later date.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the White family during this difficult time.

