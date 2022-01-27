James Ware McGill, 90

James Ware McGill, age 90, passed away on January 25, 2022. He was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School, Class of 1950, a veteran of the US Army, and retired from a long career with Abbott Laboratory as the Regional Director of Sales. James deeply loved and was loved by, his family & friends.

He was preceded in death by beloved wife, Jo Marcum McGill; sons, James Marcum McGill & Michael Lewis McGill; parents, Eugene Ware McGill & Elsie Ross McGill; and sister, Margaret Ann Brooks.

Survivors include sisters, Mary Vroom and husband, Dennis, of Hixson, TN and Jeanne Marshburn and husband, Charles, of Columbia, KY; grandchildren, Michaela McGill (Arliss Lambdin) of Corryton, TN, Williams (Jonathan) of Edmond, OK, Chris McGill of Weatherford, TX, and Joshua McGill; great-grandchildren, Jameson, Jesse, and Liliana Williams, Lucas Lambdin, and Aiden O’Neel; and special nieces, Teresa Vickery and Phyllis Ferguson.

The family will receive friends 12-1 pm Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Weatherford Mortuary. A Celebration of Life will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Brian Scott officiating. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James Ware McGill please visit our Tribute Store.

