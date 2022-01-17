James Leon Stuart III, 41

James Leon Stuart III was born July 11, 1980, in Paducah, Kentucky. He passed away on January 12, 2022. He enjoyed riding anything with wheels and fishing. He quickly made friends with his quirky behavior. He was always trying to put a smile on everyone’s face. Jamie was one of a kind and loved hard with his whole heart. He is preceded in death by father James Leon Stuart Jr, grandfather James Leon Stuart Sr., grandparents Daisy and Nick Nicholas, and cousin Dewayne Stuart. He loved his children and family more than anything. He loves behind 3 children Hailie, Abel, and Adalee Stuart, the love of his life Ashley Cox, four bonus children Brianna, Brad, Brooke, and Briley, mother Sharon Stuart, brother Joey and Melissa Stuart, and children, his Kentucky family: grandmother Charlene Stuart, aunts, uncle, and cousins, bonus family Benji and Stephanie Braden and children, Bessie Braden, Danny, and Tina Smith and family and a host of many friends.

Visitation: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 3:00 PM Saturday, January 22, 2022, in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel.

Cremation will follow the Funeral Service.

