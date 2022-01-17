James C. Brooks, Harriman

James C. Brooks age 90 of Harriman passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022. James retired from the United States Army serving over 20 years. He was a member of Riggs Chapel Baptist Church. He enjoyed woodworking. Preceded in death by his wife Martha Brooks; son Steve Brooks; grandchildren Cryste Forster and Eli Brooks; parents Floyd and Birdie Brooks, 3 Sisters and 3 Brothers.

Survivors include:
Son Shane Brooks,
Niece: Rena Parham,
Special Friends: Heidi Fross and family and Fran Johnston.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at the Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm. Burial 2:00 pm Thursday in Riggs Chapel Cemetery Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman serving the Brooks family.

