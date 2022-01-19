Jack E. Adkins, Wartburg

Mr. Jack E. Adkins, age 76 of Wartburg, passed away Tuesday, January 18, 2022. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired over-the-road trucker. He loved his westerns, his family, and telling lots of life stories,

He was preceded in death by his parents: G.G. “Duck” and Macel Adkins. One sister: Pauline. Two brothers: Billy and JB.

And one grandson: Caine Taylor.

He is survived by his best friend and wife of 47 years: Devona. His daughter: Michelle. His son and favorite daughter-in-law: Michael and Jessica all of Wartburg. One granddaughter: Ashleigh Waller and her fiancé Jerry Miller. And his great-granddaughter: Leilani Joyce Waller all of Bristol. His sister-in-law: Judy Jacks of Coalfield. And his brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Steve and Amber Jacks of Kingston.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg. Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM with Star of Hope Pastor Darrel Daugherty officiating. Interment will follow in Nelson Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 149 Honor Guard.

Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg is honored to serve the family of Mr. Jack E. Adkins.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

