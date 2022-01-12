J.C. Jenkins, Caryville

J.C. Jenkins, age 73 of Caryville, TN. passed away, January 9, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powel, TN. He was born January 10, 1948, in Anderson County to the late Dudley L. and Susie Jenkins. He loved hunting, fishing, 4-wheeling, spending time at the camper on the lake, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson. In addition to his parents, J.C. is preceded in death by his daughter, Theresa Jenkins Brown, sisters, Janet Jenkins and Betty Jenkins White.

Survivors include: wife of 53 years, Kathy Jenkins of Caryville, sons, Tommy Jenkins of Caryville and James Jenkins of Lake City, grandson, Andrew Jenkins U.S.A.F. of Grand Forks, ND, granddaughters, Samantha Jenkins of Cleveland, TN, Taylor Phelps of Lake City, Josie “Alex” Jenkins of Lake City, Tifani and Tayler Brown of Caryville, great-grandson, Grayson Hall of Caryville, sister, Barbara Ault of Norris, brothers, Harold “Doll” Jenkins of Caryville, Bob Jenkins of Lake City, Darrell Jenkins and wife Ann of Lake City, Mike Jenkins and wife Mary of Clinton, several Nieces, Nephews and a host of family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 5:00 – 8:00 PM on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Graveside Service will be at 1:00 PM on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at the Ridgeview Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. David Walker officiating.

Interment will follow at the Ridgeview Cemetery in Lake City, TN.

