Ivan (Bud)Virgil Northrup, formerly of Sunbright

Ivan (Bud)Virgil Northrup

Born June 14, 1931. Passed Dec 30, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents Virgil and Mazie Northrup, and several brothers and sisters.

Survived by wife Carolyn Faye Northrup.

Son and daughter-in-law Joe and Susan Northrup. Granddaughters Sarah Nix, Shayla Carney, Grandson Seth Carney. Great-grandson Caplan Nix and Great-granddaughter Jasper Nix.

Bud was in the Korean War enlisted in the Airforce. He retired from Marel Stork in Gainesville GA. Bud loved anything outdoors from gardening to hunting and fishing. He also had a passion for working with wood and building things.

The dash between his birth and his passing left behind a legacy. With the most important thing between those times was that he was saved by the grace of God.

Graveside services with Military Honors will be Monday, January 3, 2022, 2 pm Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Sunbright with Bro. Keith Massengale officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ivan (Bud) Virgil Northrup.

