Iva Olmstead Mayton, 93, Harriman

Iva Olmstead Mayton, 93, of Harriman went to be with her Lord and Savior on the 18th of January of 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Iva was born on April 1st, 1928, to Carl and Molly Olmstead. She grew up in Sunbright and attended Sunbright high school. Iva was the beloved wife of Rev. John Perry Mayton for over fifty years. She was a devoted Pastor’s wife whose greatest joy was in serving and giving to others. Her ministry of encouragement knew no bounds, and she had a deep passion for God’s Word, demonstrated by countless hours of volunteering in the Bible printing ministry. All that knew her were encouraged by her smile, her generosity, and her kindness.​

She is survived by sister Edith Olmstead of Huntsville, Alabama; daughter Sharon Booth and husband Mark of Charlotte, Michigan; son John Mayton and wife Karen of Lenoir City; grandchildren David Booth and wife Sarah of Portugal; Anna and Kevin Ruwersma of Wales; Rachel Mayton of Lenoir City; Andrew and Samantha Booth of Austin, Texas; Layci and Zach Gillis of Kingston; and six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston with the funeral at 6:00 p.m., Reverend James Jones and Reverend Keith Price officiating. Burial 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Roane Memorial Gardens. Kyker Funeral Home of Kingston is serving the Mayton Family.

