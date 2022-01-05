Harry M. Martin, 73

Harry M. Martin, age 73, passed away, Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Methodist Medical Center. He was born, September 7, 1948, in Oak Ridge, and graduated from Oak Ridge High School. Harry was a proud veteran of the US Navy, serving in the Vietnam War and a loyal supporter of the local VFW. Harry worked for many years at both the K25 and Y12 plants.

Survivors include brothers, Robert Martin and wife, Wanda, William “Pete” Martin and wife, Patsy, and Michael Martin and wife, Diane; sister, Marie Gassaway, and husband, Jack; and many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will meet at 1:30 pm Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a memorial service and full military honors. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

