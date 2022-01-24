Hans Jochum Meininger, 90

Hans Jochum Meininger, age 90, passed away at Select Speciality Hospital in Powell, TN on Friday, January 21, 2022. Hans enjoyed working and traveling with his family to Hawaii.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Delores Marie Meininger.

Hans is survived by his sons, Peter Meininger and Robert Meininger, along with his daughter, Loretta Meininger.

Interment will be at Elm Lawn Memorial Park in Elmhurst, IL on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Jones Mortuary, LLC. in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

