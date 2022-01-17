Hagerty Statement on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

NASHVILLE, TN—United States Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) today released the following statement commemorating the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday:
“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s staunch advocacy unified Americans to stand strong against injustice. Dr. King catalyzed the tide-shifting movement that created a future defined by liberty and justice for all. Today, we reflect on his legacy and renew our commitment to ensuring our nation remains the place where Dr. King’s dream is realized: ‘that this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.’”