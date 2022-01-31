Grace Virginia Brennan, Harriman

Grace Virginia Brennan, born February 1, 1955, passed away Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Fort Sanders Hospital.

Grace graduated from Fort Sanders Nursing School and started her career as a registered nurse, working at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville before transferring to Vanderbilt Hospital. Graces’ keen interest in computer technology combined with her knowledge and experience in nursing led her to accept a position in the information technology department at the hospital. In this capacity, Grace helped with the development of one of the first hospital patient computer systems that integrated patient care and billing systems.

While Grace worked as a nurse and as an IT analyst, her creative side was her passion. She enjoyed projects that included painting, cross-stitch, macrame, working with stained glass, sculpting, and sewing. Grace gained great pleasure in showing her artistic side. Grace also enjoyed reconnecting with relatives in Mississippi as well as friends from elementary and high school on Facebook. She attended West Hills Presbyterian Church growing up and accepted the Lord as her Savior at a young age.

She is preceded in death by her father, William Brennan.

She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Brennan; sister Judy Cross and husband Royce; nephews Bryan Cross and wife Amanda, Kevin Cross and wife Amanda, Michael Cross and wife Amanda as well as four great-nephews and nieces, Tyler, Kaylin, Sadie, and Mason.

The family will receive friends at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg, Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 11:00-12:00 p.m. The family has chosen a private service.

In lieu of flowers and to honor Grace’s love of dogs and cats, donations may be made to the MoCo Mutts Rescue Center, 7920 Morgan County Hwy, Sunbright, Tennessee 37872, or to your local animal shelter.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Grace Virginia Brennan.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Grace, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

