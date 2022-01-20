Governor Lee, Commissioner Rolfe Announce 3M Company to Expand Operations in Clinton

BOB FOWLER/NEWS SENTINEL A temporary sign on J.D. Yarnell Industrial Parkway marks the 3M Company site in Eagle Bend Industrial Park in Clinton.

Fortune 100 company to invest approximately $470 million, add nearly 600 new jobs in Anderson County by 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and 3M Company officials announced today the company will invest approximately $470 million and add around 600 new jobs by 2025 as it expands manufacturing operations in East Tennessee.

As part of 3M’s expansion at the Eagle Bend Industrial Park, the company plans to invest in two of its fast-growing product lines: Filtrete™ air filters and Command™ adhesive strips. The additional investments and jobs will help 3M increase capacity and reduce manufacturing cycle time to be more responsive to growing consumer demand. In addition, the investment will improve sustainability by replacing plastic packaging with more renewable packaging such as paperboard.

3M is a proud community partner, supporting local activities with Junior Achievement, Habitat for Humanity, as well as partnering with the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce to provide supplies to schools and nonprofit organizations throughout the county.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 60 economic development projects in the East Tennessee region resulting in nearly 9,000 job commitments and approximately $2.4 billion in capital investment.

QUOTES

“3M’s decision to expand in Tennessee is a testament to our state’s pro-business climate and skilled workforce. The creation of nearly 600 new jobs in Anderson County will positively impact this community for years to come, and we thank 3M for their investment in our state.” – Gov. Bill Lee

“Tennessee is known by the brands that call our state home, so we are proud that 3M has decided to invest nearly $470 million to expand its Anderson County operations. We thank 3M for its continued investment in Clinton and realize that this win would not be possible without the strong leadership at the local community level.” – TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe

“The talented people in East Tennessee, the partnership from the state government, and the flexibility of our manufacturing facility create an ideal environment for additional investment in Clinton. The continued demand for innovative new 3M products, especially for home improvement, makes us optimistic about our growth in Clinton.” – Mike Roman, chairman and chief executive officer, 3M Company

“I am proud and extremely thankful 3M chose to grow their business in Anderson County with the help of our incredible local workforce. This exciting expansion is a testament to the commitment by our state and local economic development teams to assist existing industries.” – Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank

“The City of Clinton welcomes the 3M expansion and their continued investment into our community. The 500+ high quality jobs in Clinton will be a positive impact for the citizens of Anderson County and the region. 3M’s decision to expand their facility in our community demonstrates our business-friendly climate, skilled workforce, and dedication to growing and retaining our industry partners.” – Clinton Mayor Scott Burton

“TVA and Clinton Utilities Board congratulate 3M on its decision to expand operations and create hundreds of new job opportunities in Anderson County. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to creating quality jobs in the Valley. We celebrate this announcement along with our partners, at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Anderson County Economic Development Association and look forward to 3M’s continued business success.” – John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development

“3M is a critical technology innovator and an outstanding corporate citizen. I appreciate their decision to expand their manufacturing operations here, creating high quality jobs for Tennesseans in Anderson County and the region.” –Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge)

“3M has become a valuable member of the business community in Clinton and Anderson County. This expansion represents a sizeable investment that will benefit our local economy and provide hundreds of new job opportunities for area residents. I am thankful for 3M’s commitment to our community and look forward to the company’s continued success here in East Tennessee.” – Rep. John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

