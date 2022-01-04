Gidgett Ann Whaley, Caryville

Gidgett Ann Whaley, age 58 of Caryville, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022, at her home. She was born on May 21, 1963, to Billy George and Ruthie Jefferies Tindell in Oak Ridge. She will be remembered as a beloved wife and aunt who loved quilting and going to quilting shows. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by: father, Billy George Tindell; niece, Samantha Taylor; and nephew, Weston Clark.

She is survived by: husband of 41 years, Jimmy Whaley; mother, Ruthie Sue Tindell; sisters, Sandy Hembree and husband Johnnie, Tina Roberts and husband Charles, Heather Clark and husband Michael; brother, Randy Tindell; nephews Zachary Roberts, Phillip Roberts, and Randy Tindell; nieces, Gracie Roberts, Journie Clark, and Tiffanie Tindell; brother-in-law, Gary Whaley, and family; special friends, Tanya Moss, John, and Barb Yglesies, Mary Shirey; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm. Graveside services will be on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 11 am at the Robbins Cemetery in Dutch Valley. www.holleygamble.com

