Georgia Moore, 88

Georgia Moore, age 88 passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022. Georgia had a green thumb and enjoyed her gardening and sewing.

Georgia was preceded in death by Husband, Henry Moore; Daughter, Henrietta Murphy, and husband Joe.

Georgia is survived by children, Susan Powell and husband Earl, and Robin Summers and husband Chuck; Georgia is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Mott- McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations. The graveside will be on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 3 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

