Georgia Moore, 88

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Georgia Moore, age 88 passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022.  Georgia had a green thumb and enjoyed her gardening and sewing. 

Georgia was preceded in death by Husband, Henry Moore; Daughter, Henrietta Murphy, and husband Joe. 

Georgia is survived by children, Susan Powell and husband Earl, and Robin Summers and husband Chuck; Georgia is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 6-8 PM at Mott- McKamey Funeral Home and Cremations.  The graveside will be on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 3 PM at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

Plant a tree in memory of Georgia by clicking here.
To send flowers to Georgia’s family, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Joan Denise Sanderson, Knoxville

Joan Denise Sanderson, age 67, passed away on January 28, 2022.  She was born on …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: