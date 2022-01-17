Gary Thomas Durr (GT Durr), Clinton

Gary Thomas Durr (GT Durr) of Clinton, TN September 9, 1950-January 11, 2022.

Gary and I were partners and a team, as he would have told you. I also feel that we will always be best friends and soulmates. He was a true hippie of the ’60s, whereas I missed the parade entirely. He was an intellect and a good teacher of many things in life for me.

He had much to give to me and our dogs over the years and we will miss him terribly.

We moved to Tennessee 16 years ago from Upstate New York in the Adirondack Mountains where he worked for the NY State Department of Civil Service in computer technology. Tennessee became our forever home and we have loved it here. We have found his perfect hunting and fishing land with 5 miles of trails we built in the woods. We have always agreed that our responsibility was to be good stewards of the land, until the honor and duty passes to some other caring souls.

Gary was a wonderfully caring husband to me and Dad and to each of our much-loved hunting dogs Brittany Spaniel, Seth Thomas and Welsh Springers, Buck and Tucker, and our long-haired dachshund, Max who was thrown out on our country road in an ice storm.

Considering the excellent writer he was, I am surprised that I did not open his will folder and find an obituary he wrote. I thank him for giving me the chance to express my deep caring for him that will never fade. We will forever be the partners he always said we were.

There is still so much of him here with Tucker dawg and me that will always be……until our energies meet again and I know they will!

With so much love, warmth, and gratitude for making our lives together with fulfillment of the dream we shared for 45 years, I THANK YOU, Gary Durr.

I am and always will be “Gary’s Wife”, Bonnie Saine Durr.

Gary Durr was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Pat (Sophie) Prusik Durr and sister Marcia.

No services will be held.

To leave a note for Gary’s family or to share a memory, please go to jacksonfuneralservices.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Gary Thomas Durr, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

