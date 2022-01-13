Free Workshops Offered Winter Farmers’ Market in January

Dr. Elaine Bunick, a retired endocrinologist, is one of the speakers at this year’s free Winter Farmers’ Market workshops

Cooking, nutrition, and community gardening are just a few of the activities you can learn about at the Winter Farmers’ Market in January.  The market is offering free Grow & Learn Market Workshops in the back room of the market (Columbus Hall) on a number of Saturdays this winter.  The Winter Farmers’ Market is open each Saturday, 9 a.m. to Noon, in the gym at St. Mary’s School, through March 26. 

On January 15, Seasonal Cooking Class 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. – University of Tennessee Extension Service is presenting a small cooking class led by Ashley Draper, UT Extension Agent. They will be making a seasonal winter salad, and recipes are included. This class is limited to six participants but will again be offered in February. 

Jan. 22, Growing Together, Community Gardens of Oak Ridge, 10:30 to 11:30 in Columbus Hall. 

Meet the leaders of Oak Ridge’s three community gardens for a fun and informative discussion of their plans for the summer. Gardeners from the Scarboro Neighborhood, First Presbyterian Church and St. Mary’s Church will be on hand to talk about the community gardens they tend, why they’re important to our city, and how to get involved this summer.

The Oak Ridge Public Library’s seed exchange will also be on hand to provide a resource for free seeds for gardeners. 

Jan. 29A Recipe for Wellness – Join Dr. Elaine Bunick and nutritionist Heidi Greenhalgh for a fun and informative workshop on cooking for your health this winter. You’ll sample a healthy winter recipe and hear about changing concepts for obesity, disease prevention and wellness.

Grow Oak Ridge is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization connecting local farmers with the public.  It operates the Winter Farmers’ Market and Market-To-Go, an online farmers’ market. 

