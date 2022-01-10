Fatality Accident on I-40 Stops Traffic

Two people were killed today as a result of a traffic accident on I-40 Eastbound at the 356 Mile marker in Kingston. The accident occurred when the van they were driving, slammed into the rear of a tractor trailer. The accident happened around 9am today. There were seven vehicles that were involved in a rear end chain reaction crash just east of the eastbound on ramp at Gallaher Road. The accident shut down the interstate at the scene for nearly 3 hours. No other serious injuries were involved according to authorities. The two people in the van seen here had to be extricated from the wreckage by members of the Kingston Fire Department. We were told one died enroute to the hospital and the other one died at the scene. We will have more on this accident as soon as the report is available from The Tennessee Highway Patrol. Traffic was detoured off at Gallaher Road as a result of the wreck.

