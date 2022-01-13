Eva June “Garrett” Weatherford, Mossy Grove

Eva June “Garrett” Weatherford, age 79, passed away January 13, 2022, at her home.

Eva is preceded in death by her parents, Odie and Mamie Curtis Webster.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Weatherford; brothers, Wayne (Cindy) of Chattanooga, James of Mossy Grove; sister, Patricia (Billy) Lyons of Wartburg, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 15, 2022, at Mossy Grove Baptist Church from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jim Disney and Rev. Kelvin Todd officiating. Interment will follow in the Pine Orchard Cemetery in Oakdale.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Eva June “Garrett” Weatherford.

