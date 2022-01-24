Eunice Raby Johnson, Kingston

Eunice Raby Johnson, age 88, of Kingston went to rest in the arms of her Savior early Friday morning, January 21, 2022. She was born June 20, 1933, in Ten Mile and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County.  She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir as long as her health permitted. Eunice enjoyed cooking, gardening & canning, and also working on her flowers.  She was a very talented quilter and seamstress. When her daughters were growing up, she took pride in making their clothes. Preceded in death by her loving husband, J.C. Johnson; parents, Hobbs & Jack Raby; sister, Judy Kinser; and brother, Jackie Ellis.

SURVIVORS

Daughters                Dianne MacKenzie & husband, Robert of Kingston

                                  Donna Smith & husband, Carl of Riceville

                                  Alicia Martin & husband, Scott of Ten Mile

Grandchildren        Penny Suzanne Johnson, Rocky Eugene Ingram,

                                  Kristina Stephens & husband, Brent

Great-grandchildren      Molly Cooley, Alex Cooley, Kyle Cooley, Mindy Miller,

                                          Skyler Anderson, Haylee Lawson & husband, Brandon, Alysa Nix

Sisters                         Janet Price of Baldwin, WI

                                    Corlas Lorino of Montville, NJ

Brother-in-law          Robert Kinser of Georgia

Fur Babies                 Cleo, Midnight, and Romeo

Special Friends         Dot Galyon of Kingston

                                   Jean Edgemon of Ten Mile

                                   Sharon Turner of Ten Mile

                                   Evelyn Gordon of Knoxville

Dedicated Caregivers     Cindy Tallent, Naomi Boone, Kathy Mayes, Kristina Stephens

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 1:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating.  Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

