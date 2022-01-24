Eunice Raby Johnson, Kingston

Eunice Raby Johnson, age 88, of Kingston went to rest in the arms of her Savior early Friday morning, January 21, 2022. She was born June 20, 1933, in Ten Mile and has been a lifelong resident of Roane County. She was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church where she loved singing in the choir as long as her health permitted. Eunice enjoyed cooking, gardening & canning, and also working on her flowers. She was a very talented quilter and seamstress. When her daughters were growing up, she took pride in making their clothes. Preceded in death by her loving husband, J.C. Johnson; parents, Hobbs & Jack Raby; sister, Judy Kinser; and brother, Jackie Ellis.

SURVIVORS

Daughters Dianne MacKenzie & husband, Robert of Kingston

Donna Smith & husband, Carl of Riceville

Alicia Martin & husband, Scott of Ten Mile

Grandchildren Penny Suzanne Johnson, Rocky Eugene Ingram,

Kristina Stephens & husband, Brent

Great-grandchildren Molly Cooley, Alex Cooley, Kyle Cooley, Mindy Miller,

Skyler Anderson, Haylee Lawson & husband, Brandon, Alysa Nix

Sisters Janet Price of Baldwin, WI

Corlas Lorino of Montville, NJ

Brother-in-law Robert Kinser of Georgia

Fur Babies Cleo, Midnight, and Romeo

Special Friends Dot Galyon of Kingston

Jean Edgemon of Ten Mile

Sharon Turner of Ten Mile

Evelyn Gordon of Knoxville

Dedicated Caregivers Cindy Tallent, Naomi Boone, Kathy Mayes, Kristina Stephens

Several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:00 – 1:00 pm, Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church with funeral service following the visitation at 1:00 pm, in the sanctuary with Rev. Adrian Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Bethel-Fairview Cemetery. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of arrangements.

