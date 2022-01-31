Ernest A Human, Wartburg

Mr. Ernest A Human, age 70, of Wartburg, went to be with his precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 27, 2022. He had attended the Elizabeth Baptist Church, and he was an Owner Operator in the trucking industry.

He was preceded in death by his father and mother Onley and Laureen Human.

Three brothers Carl Wayne, Robert, and James Human.

Two sisters Linda Human and Dawn Freytag Hensley

And his Father-in-law and Mother-in-law William E. and Ollie Sexton.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 48 years, Reba Sexton Human.

Two sons, Scott and wife Stacie Human, and Shawn and wife Erin Human.

His grandchildren, Ethan Human, Allison Human, Seth Human, Cadie Human, Scarlett Human Jones and husband Blake, Cory Blackburn, and Jamie Russell.

Two Sisters, Gayle and husband Dennis Shoemaker and Sheila and husband David Weston.

And many friends and acquaintances.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 31, 2022, from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home in Wartburg. The funeral service will be at 1:00 PM with Bro. Buster Armes and Bro. Ralph Nance officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the Lane Cemetery in the Annadell Community.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Ernest Human.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.davisfuneralhomes.com.

