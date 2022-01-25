Edward Owen “Rick, Loudon

Mr. Edward Owen “Rick” Chitwood, age 71, a resident of Loudon, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022, at the Ft. Loudoun Medical Center, Loudon, Tennessee. He was born April 18, 1950, in Harriman, Tennessee. Rick was a member of the Freewill Baptist Church in Loudon and was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Chitwood; and mother and step-father, Ernestine & Aaron Creech.

Survivors include:

Wife: Annette Lee Chitwood

Son: Richard Aaron Chitwood (Samantha)

Daughter: Sonya Michelle Douglas

Step-son: James Leslie Plemons

Step-Daughter: Tammy Renee Chitwood

Grandchildren: Amber Nicole Chitwood

Stephanie Renee Douglas

Stephen Christopher Douglas (Jessica)

Aaron Chitwood

Felicia Chitwood

2 Great Grandchildren

Sister: Ellen Chitwood

And several other relatives and friends.

Family and friends will meet on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Roane Memorial Gardens in Rockwood, Tennessee for Graveside services and interment with Jeremy Freeman officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Marine Corps.

