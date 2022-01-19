Edna D. Justice, Coalfield

News Department 3 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 3 Views

Edna D. Justice, 88, of Coalfield, TN. went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 18, 2022.  She was a member of the Mossy Grove Baptist Church in Harriman, TN.  She will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, granny, sister, and friend to many.  There is a special place in Heaven for her and a giant hole in our hearts here on Earth.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Justice; father, John Nichols; mother, Lydia Nichols; sons, Herbert Justice and Gary Justice; daughters, Regena Smith, Dora Sue Armes, Janice E. Justice; brothers, Jim Nichols and Tom Nichols.

She is survived by her daughters, Irene (James) Coffey, Brenda Ward, Lesa (Tim) Melhorn, Lori (Isaac) Jones; sisters, Sue Camp, Martha Thompson, and Patty (Gary) Pegg; brothers, Joe Nichols, Bob Nichols and Ron (Patty) Nichols; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, friends, family, and a special caretaker, Dova Fletcher.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Mossy Grove Baptist Church from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating.  Graveside services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery in the Joyner Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edna D. Justice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Edna, please visit our floral store.

About News Department

Check Also

Berlean “Jake” Lamb Jr, Clinton

Berlean “Jake” Lamb Jr, age 83, of Clinton, passed away January 18, 2022, at home. …

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© Copyright 2022, HousleyCreative / BBB Communications. All Rights Reserved.
%d bloggers like this: