Edna D. Justice, Coalfield

Edna D. Justice, 88, of Coalfield, TN. went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 18, 2022. She was a member of the Mossy Grove Baptist Church in Harriman, TN. She will be forever remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, granny, sister, and friend to many. There is a special place in Heaven for her and a giant hole in our hearts here on Earth.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John Justice; father, John Nichols; mother, Lydia Nichols; sons, Herbert Justice and Gary Justice; daughters, Regena Smith, Dora Sue Armes, Janice E. Justice; brothers, Jim Nichols and Tom Nichols.

She is survived by her daughters, Irene (James) Coffey, Brenda Ward, Lesa (Tim) Melhorn, Lori (Isaac) Jones; sisters, Sue Camp, Martha Thompson, and Patty (Gary) Pegg; brothers, Joe Nichols, Bob Nichols and Ron (Patty) Nichols; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, friends, family, and a special caretaker, Dova Fletcher.

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Mossy Grove Baptist Church from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Bro. Jim Disney officiating. Graveside services will be Friday at 1:00 p.m. at Union Cemetery in the Joyner Community.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Edna D. Justice.

