Duane Lerone Craig, 72

Duane Lerone Craig, age 72, passed away peacefully, January 11, 2022. Dad, Papaw, Uncle, Little D-Wayne, Craig, and unofficial-official Mayor of wherever he may be, were just a few of his names. He was a friend to all, a stranger to no one. Sarcasm was his trademark and his quick wit would have anyone in stitches. He loved a cold drink but made sure to warn everyone about the limes because “that’s what gets ya”. He was an official tinkerer, part-time handyman, 1/3 Einstein, collector of all loose screws, nuts and bolts, Goody’s Powders, and Band-Aids, and Master of securing cargo, because “that’s not going anywhere”. Whenever posed with a tough question, he would be the first to offer sound advice, “it don’t matter”. When not fixing, cobbling, adjusting, measuring, or working, he loved spending his spare time listening to his vinyl albums, perfecting his air guitar skills. During road trips, he specialized in gas gauge inspection. He also enjoyed a game of 3 ball with his friends, fishing, car shows, and collecting containers (for the aforementioned screws and bolts). Duane worked 42 years at Y-12 as a machinist, making screws. During his time there he made countless friends that only have last names. After retiring from “the plant”, he worked from home for 11 years. Duane loved his family more than anything.

He was preceded in death by parents, Travis Daniel Craig, Sr., and Kathleen Harville Craig; and brothers, Travis Daniel Craig, Jr. (1/3 Einstein) and Doyle Jerome Craig (1/3 Einstein).

Survivors include children, Christa and husband, Jay, Kevin and wife, Sarah, and Ashley; (most importantly) his grandchildren, Sailor, Emma, and Kimora; Becky, who gave him and shared in the joy of raising his family, which he was grateful for; nieces & nephews, Lea and Laron Craig, Julia (*wink*) and Jake Cole, Bobby, and Heather Craig; special friends, Jimmy Fox, classmates from ORHS Class of 67, the Elk’s and Moose Lodges, Atomic Speed Shop, and Morgan’s Auto Trim, and Mary Lee, his personal barber, and neighbor. The family would like to thank everyone for their support during this tough time.

In lieu of flowers, the family would request donations be made to “the Human Fund” in his honor. Note: The Human Fund is NOT a real charity. Please have a drink in Duane’s honor instead. Please join Duane’s family in a celebration of his amazing life at 7 pm on March 12, 2022, at the Elk’s Lodge, 684 Emory Valley Rd., Oak Ridge, TN 37830. An online guestbook is available at weatherfordmortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Duane Lerone Craig please visit our Tribute Store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

