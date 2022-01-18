Dorothy Ann (Lewis) Poe, Oak Ridge

Dorothy Ann (Lewis) Poe, age 82 of Oak Ridge passed away on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

Dorothy moved from Oak Ridge, Tennessee, to Morris, Illinois, in 1967 where she began her nursing career. She continued to work as a nurse and caregiver when she returned to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, more than 40+ years ago. Dorothy enjoyed cake decorating, art projects, and family – most of her pleasure came through helping others. Dorothy spent many seasons traveling between Oak Ridge and her second home in Inverness, Florida. To travel was at the top of her favorites’ list.



The simplest pleasures in life brought joy to Dorothy. Her warm smile and pleasant personality were contagious to everyone she met. She brought comfort and joy to so many. Dorothy had an uncanny ability to find happiness in daily activities: cooking, crafts, friends, and family. She found great joy in sharing her faith in God with others. We will remember her for the sunshine she brought to us.



Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Jerry Poe; parents, Roy and Lillian Lewis; six brothers and sisters, daughter, Lisa.



Dorothy is survived by a son, Jerry Wilcox; daughters: Brenda, Carolyn, and Becky Dukes. daughter, Pam Butler; granddaughters: Taylor and Devon, grandsons, Mark, Cody, Dakota and Godson, Josh Wilburn; great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Wyatt, and Ethan. Siblings, Lois, Janie, Jerry, and Elizabeth; Special friend, Gina Sewell. Dorothy is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.



A graveside service is to be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 21, 2022, at Anderson Memorial Gardens.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Dorothy Ann Poe please visit our Sympathy Store.

