Donna Sue Brown Carter, Harriman

Donna Sue Brown Carter of Harriman, Tennessee, passed away on January 10, 2022, at the age of 74. Donna was born July 19, 1947, in Rockwood, Tennessee, to Harold and Deanie Brown. She graduated from Rockwood High School in 1965. Soon after, she met the love of her life, Eschue Carter (a WWII Veteran), whom she married. Their adventures took them to many places, including Alaska, where Donna spent time almost yearly after Eschue passed in 1998. Donna was a member of the Legal Secretaries’ Association and worked as a Legal Secretary for years, most notably for Polk Cooley’s firm in Rockwood. She was also a Pharmacist Technician and worked with Dr. Terry in Harriman for a number of years. Although Donna had no children of her own, she adored the children of her siblings, as well as those of Eschue from a prior marriage. She was the Aunt Donna that everyone loved. Always doing crafts or baking cookies with them. Donna was preceded in death by her parents: Harold E. Brown and Alya Dean Sue Riddle Brown; brothers: Richard Brown and Roland Brown; and brother-in-law: Bill Vinson.

Survivors Include:

Sister: Linda Gail Brown Vinson of Alaska

Special nephew: Paul (Amy) Brown of TN.

Several other Nephews and Nieces: Bill Vinson, II and Jason Vinson of Alaska, Amanda Brown of Kingston, TN. Cameron (Jen) Brown and Allison Brown (Ben) Lathrop of Knoxville, TN.

Sister-in-Law: Joyce Brown of Kingston, TN.

Donna will be cremated. A celebration of life service for all family and friends will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at the Harriman V.F.W. Post # 6598; 195 Tub Springs Road; Harriman, TN 37748.

