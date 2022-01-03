Donald Wayne Wilkins, Kingston

Donald Wayne Wilkins, age 64, of Kingston, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Park West Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born on August 16, 1957, in Knoxville. He was owner & operator of Wilkins Covering Systems in Kingston for over 20 years. Donald loved spending time with his grandkids, taking rides to the mountains, and just being with his family. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary “Cricket” Wilkins; parents, James W. Wilkins & Anna Mae French Wilkins.

SURVIVORS

Daughter Mary Ann Wilkins Newman & husband, J. R. of Kingston

Son Donald Wayne Wilkins, II of Kingston

Grandchildren Isaac Newman, Gavin Newman, Ryan Wilkins, all of Kingston

Great-granddaughter Kaileighann Newman

A host of extended family and friends

No services are scheduled at this time. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Donald Wayne Wilkins, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

