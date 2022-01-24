Donald “Duck” Lee Daniels, Dayton

Donald “Duck” Lee Daniels, age 69 of Dayton, Tennessee formerly of Rockwood, TN. passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his home. He was born December 2, 1952, in Roane County, TN. Donald retired from Dayton Products as a Sink Maker and was of the Christian Faith. He was preceded in death by his Wife; Wanda Daniels, Parents; Roy & Lillian Daniels, Brothers; Roy, Jr., Butch, and Alvin Steve Daniels.

Survivors Include:

Daughters: Lisa Roberts of Dayton, TN.

Alice Daniels of Dayton, TN.

Sons: Donald Daniels of Rockwood, TN.

Butchie Daniels of Dayton, TN.

Leroy Daniels (Tabatha) of Dayton, TN.

8 Grandchildren

7 Great-Grandchildren

Sisters: Betty Smith of Rockwood, TN.

Mollie Daniels of Rockwood, TN.

Velma Yother (Frank) of Rockwood, TN.

Nancy Wolfe of Rockwood, TN.

Brothers: Randy Daniels of Spring City, TN.

Kenneth “Dougie” Daniels of Rockwood, TN.

Billy Daniels of Rockwood, TN.

The family will receive friends Monday, January 24, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 pm at Evans Mortuary. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 pm in the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Rev. Larry Tilley officiating. Graveside will be held in the Smyrna Cemetery in Dayton, TN. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Donald “Duck” Lee Daniels

