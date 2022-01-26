Donald Dickey, Petros

Mr. Donald Dickey, age 68, of Petros, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He attended the Beach Fork Holiness Church and the Petros Fellowship Church of God. He retired from Y-12 after more than 30 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his father: Bill Dickey.

And his brother: David Dickey.

He is survived by his wife of 20 ½ years: Debbie Shirks Dickey.

Four daughters and sons-in-law: Michelle and Justin McGhee, Jaime and Dennis Brock, Courtaney and Jimbo Godwin, and Brittany and Rick Cantrell.

Twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Special friends: Ferg, Coop, and Beason, along with a host of other family, friends, and loved ones.

Family and friends will meet Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 2:00 PM in Petros Cemetery for graveside services with Rev. Billy Baker officiating.

Davis Funeral Home, Wartburg, is honored to serve the family of Mr. Donald Dickey.

