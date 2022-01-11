Donald Conrad Green, Spring City

Mr. Donald Conrad Green, age 89, of Spring City, Tennessee, passed away on January 9, 2022. He was born July 5, 1932, in Fullerton, California to Harry and Helen Hogan Green. He was employed by the United States Postal Service as a Postal Carrier. Donald was a veteran of the Korean war serving in the U.S. Navy. He was an avid fisherman and small game hunter; he loved all his family and loved to spoil his grandchildren. Donald was a great storyteller and was always entertaining with which to talk. He is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Harry and Jack, and an infant sister.

He is survived by:

Wife: Mary Lou Sherrill Green of Spring City, TN

Sons: Steve Green of Noblesville, IN

Doug (Louanne) Green of Sheridan, IN

Daughter: Donna Green of Noblesville, IN

Grandchildren: Jacob, Brock, Hailey, Chris, Josh, Casey, Tiffany, and Sean

Great-Grandchildren: Saya, Colton, Memphis, and Sawyer

Sister: Beverly Iyler

Brother: Barry Green

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 12:00-1:00 pm with funeral service at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mike Grace officiating. Interment to follow at Dogwood Cemetery in Cumberland County, Tennessee. Evans Mortuary is serving the family of Donald Conrad Green.

