Dietra “Pooh” Rochelle Gallaher, 45

Dietra “Pooh” Rochelle Gallaher departed this life on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center. Dietra graduated from Clinton High School in 1994 and throughout her life she enjoyed gardening, cooking, taking care of her dog Max “Noodle Pup”, caring for others as a CNA but most of all spending time with her family and friends. Dietra’s family and friends will remember her as being the life of the party! She was preceded in death by parents, Anna and James Griffin; grandmothers, Margaret Griffin and Ethel Hill; sisters, Dionne and Elisa Griffin; aunt, Ruby Griffin; uncles, Ronnie Hill and Eugene Gallaher, and William Griffin.

She is survived by her legacy of two daughters, Jasmine and Rejah; son, Zyland; sisters, Jackie & husband Dwayne McClanahan, Lakaisha, Anna “Net” and Lenaka; brothers, Mark, Terry & wife Roxie, & Carmon; aunts, Henrietta Caldwell, Georgia Reed, Jackie Hill, Willie and husband Leonard; Mattie Gallaher; uncles, James Hill, Rev. William Caldwell, Jr., and Paul Griffin; common mother-in-law, Janet Allen; host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family will receive friends 12:00-2:00 pm, Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church. Her funeral service will follow with Rev. Harold Middlebrook officiating her service and Rev. Ernest Scruggs reading the eulogy. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

