Delores Ann Graham, 77, died December 29, 2021, in Knoxville, TN. Annie, as she was affectionately known, was born July 21, 1944, in Clinton, TN to Oscar and Emma Graham. She was the youngest of four siblings and was treasured and cared for by her parents until their deaths. With the support of extended family, which included nieces and nephews, she enjoyed participating in weddings, graduations, birthday celebrations, and holidays. Annie loved her family dearly and spending time with family and friends. She laughed often and never passed up a chance to go out with family and friends, traveling by car, bus, plane, and cruise line.

Annie worked at Sunshine Industries for almost 25 years where she made many friends and enjoyed the outings and trips provided through their Leisure Services Program. She proudly participated in Special Olympics and thrived in the Independent Living Program until her health required more services. Annie developed great relationships with her caregivers. She was a joy to be around and had a jovial mischievous streak. Her last days were surrounded by family at Sacred Ground Hospice in Knoxville, TN.

Annie is preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Novella Goans, and brothers, James and Verlin. In addition to her parents and siblings, she is also predeceased by her fun-loving nephews, Roy Wilson, and Ivan Farr. Annie is survived by loving family members who cared deeply for her. Survivors include Alma (John) Carter, Mary Wilson, Carolyn Farr, Debra (Bill) Gentile, and James (Rogene) Goans, along with their children and grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30 PM in the Chapel, funeral at 1:30 PM with Chaplin Greg Bennett officiating, and then interment immediately following at Sunset Cemetery in Clinton, TN. Flowers are welcome as well as memorial gifts to Sunshine Industries, 300 N. Central Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37917, or Sacred Ground Hospice House, 1120 Dry Gap Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918. www.holleygamble.com

