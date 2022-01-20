Delila A. Stringfield, Lancing

Delila A. Stringfield, age 78, passed away on January 19, 2022, at Life Care Center of Morgan County.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford & Minnie Stringfield; brothers, Edgar & Carl Stringfield; 1 sister, Yvonne Fairchilds.

Delila is survived by her brothers, Ernest “Ernie” and wife, Kay Stringfield of Lancing and Ronnie and wife, Lucy of North Carolina, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Delila was a member of the Pilot Mountain Missionary Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, her family, and her friends. She enjoyed singing for the Lord and never met a stranger.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Life Care of Morgan County for taking such good care of her.

The family will have a graveside service on Monday, January 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Cemetery in the Annadale Community with Brothers, Ernie Stringfield and Ronnie Stringfield officiating.

Schubert Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Delila Ann Stringfield.

