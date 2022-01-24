David Carlyle Hammons, 71

David Carlyle Hammons, age 71, lost his battle with COVID-19 and passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center. David will be remembered most by his family for his entertaining sense of humor and his amazing creative abilities, whether a beautiful painting or carving, building and playing his mountain dulcimers, or his humorous yard displays such as Santa in his sleigh being pulled by Minions.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Geneva Hammons, and his sister, Laura Helton.



Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Joyce Fay Hall Hammons, his daughter, Kristy Hammons Solomon (Lee), and his son, Brandon Hammons; brothers Larry Hammons and Nathan Hammons (Nancy); brothers-in-laws Eldon Helton, Robert Hall, James Hall (Pam), and Ron Hall (Kim); nieces and nephews Kim Clark (Gerald), Karen McDonald (David), Marsha Hamby (Matthew), Marissa Scott (Josh), Casey Hunt, Natalie Zimmerman (Adam), Taylr Hall, Raygn Hall, Melanie Millstein (Matt), James Hall (Andrea), Robby Hall (Heather), and Bobby Hall; and aunt Mary Boseley.



The family will receive friends Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Kyker Funeral Home in Harriman. Funeral services will immediately follow with Gerald Clark officiating. Masks are required.

