David Alan Waldo, Rockwood

Mr. David Alan Waldo, age 72, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee with his daughter, Amanda, and granddaughter, Hannah by his side. He was born December 4, 1949, in Rockwood, Tennessee. David was a member of the Glen Alice Christian Church in Rockwood and attended the Post Oak Springs Christian Church in Rockwood. He was a retired truck driver and was an active member of the “Hardees Club”. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milford Waldo & Hattie East Waldo; son, Patrick Waldo; and granddaughter, Morgan Peters.

Survivors include:

Daughter & Son-in-law: Amanda Peters (Andy) of Rockwood, TN

Son: David Kelly Waldo of Mt. Clemens, MI

Step-Son: Avery Price (Erika) of Spring City, TN

Grandchildren: Emily Johnson (Gunnar) of Rockwood, TN

Hannah Peters of Rockwood, TN

Shelby Waldo of Cookeville, TN

Sister: Sandy Strader (Bud) of Rockwood, TN

Brother: Stanley Waldo (Paula) of Spring City, TN

His Hardees Buddies

And several other relatives and friends.

Private family interment will be held in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood, Tennessee. Memorial services at the Post Oak Springs Christian Church; 4761 Roane State Highway, Rockwood, TN 37854 are being scheduled and will be announced.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

