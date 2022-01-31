Darlene Swopshire, Knoxville

Darlene Swopshire, age 57, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022, at her home. Darlene enjoyed being raised on a farm, she loved being out in the sunshine and loved to visit the beach with her family. Darlene was an avid animal lover, and she enjoyed caring for them. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Murk and Mable Garner, along with several siblings.

Darlene is survived by her husband, Billy Ray Swopshire, and her daughter Samantha Eubanks.

A graveside service will be held at Farmers Grove Baptist Church in Clinton, TN on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

