COVID-19 Numbers Locally

These numbers come from the State Dashboard which is now updated Weekly. These numbers are from the January 15, 2022 reporting cycle.
|1/15/2022
|Total Cases
|Cases Recovered
|ACTIVE
|+/- ACTIVE
|% INCREASE
|DEATHS
|INCREASE IN DEATHS
|HOSPITALIZATIONS
|Anderson County
|16,649
|14,462
|1,909
|984
|106
|278
|8
|338
|Campbell County
|9,052
|8,060
|860
|401
|87
|132
|4
|173
|Cumberland County
|12,933
|11,924
|721
|170
|31
|288
|13
|329
|Morgan County
|4,542
|4,130
|349
|167
|92
|63
|6
|79
|Roane County
|12,260
|10,768
|1,301
|810
|165
|191
|7
|261