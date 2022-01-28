Committee approves report on refugee issues

(NASHVILLE, TN), January 27, 2022 — The Joint Study Committee on Refugee Issues today approved a report that includes a series of recommendations related to refugee issues in Tennessee that could become the basis for future legislation.

The committee was formed by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (R-Oak Ridge) and House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) in May of 2021 to investigate the federal government’s immigration program within Tennessee.

The committee heard testimony regarding immigration in Tennessee during four meetings held between June and November of that year. Those meetings culminated in the attached report, which includes a summary of committee activity as well as a series of policy recommendations. Also attached is a statement by Rep. Bruce Griffey (R-Paris), who served on the committee.

