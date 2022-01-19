Clyde “Wayne” Hickey, Rockwood

Clyde “Wayne” Hickey, age 71, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at the Roane Medical Center, Harriman, Tennessee. He was born May 6, 1950, in Rockwood, Tennessee. Wayne was a member of the Mountain View Baptist Church in Rockwood. He loved music, especially Country Music. He also enjoyed going to ballgames and was an avid University of Tennessee Vols and Rockwood Tigers fan. Most of all, he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde & Virginia Hickey; brothers, Larry Hickey and David Hickey; nephew, Timothy Hickey; and niece, Shawna Cofer.

Survivors include:

Sister: Kathy Latham (Thomas) of Rockwood, TN

Nephews and Nieces: Tommy Latham of Rockwood, TN

Tredan Latham of Rockwood, TN

Caylin Latham of Rockwood, TN

Carla Metcalfe (Michael) of Rockwood, TN

Anthony “Hodo” Hickey of Rockwood, TN

Aaron Roberts (Crystal) of Coalfield, TN

Host of Great Nieces and Great Nephews

Uncle: Buck Edwards of Rockwood, TN

Aunt: Frances Russell of Rockwood, TN

Special Friend and Caregiver: Christy Harness of Rockwood, TN

And many other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, January 21, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Evans Mortuary. Funeral services will follow on Friday, January 21, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Evans Mortuary with Pastor David Bailey officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in the Glen Alice Cemetery in Rockwood

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

