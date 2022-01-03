Cliff ‘Butch’ Maner, Knoxville (formerly of Kingston)

Mr. Cliff ‘Butch’ Maner, 63, of Knoxville, formerly of Kingston passed away December 29, 2021, at Beverly Park Place Health & Rehab. He was of Baptist faith. Butch enjoyed playing games on his computer and attended Roane Co High school class of 1976.

He was preceded in death by his father: Clifford Maner Sr.

Mother: Nancy McAllister.

He is survived by his daughter: Jessica Lindsey.

Stepson: Brandon Lester.

Brother & sister-in-law: David & Robin Maner of Kingston.

Sister: Tilda Rutherford of Knoxville.

Two grandchildren.

His girlfriend of many years and her granddaughter: Sandra Dixson and Sarah

And nieces and many friends.

The family will receive friends Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at Sugar Grove Valley Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 2:00 PM with Bro. Austin Williams officiating. Burial services will be private.

In Lieu of flowers, funeral donations can be made by mail to Davis Funeral Home at 715 Morgan Ave. Harriman, Tennessee, or by phone at (865) 882-2000.

Davis Funeral Home, Harriman, is honored to serve the Maner family.

