Charles V. Stripling, Harriman

Charles V. Stripling, age 84 of Harriman, passed away on January 15, 2022, at Roane Medical Center.

He was born on June 1, 1937, in Oliver Springs and spent his whole life in this area. He proudly served our country in the United States Army National Guard and later worked as a Laborer throughout his career.

Charles is preceded in death by his wife, Marie Lillian Stripling; parents, William and Tina Stripling; sisters, Billie Baker and Peggy Phillips.

Survivors include his sons, Mitch Stripling and wife Kay, and Mark Stripling; grandchildren, Cyndy, Matt, and Holly; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Oliver Springs Cemetery.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Stripling family.

