Cecil Haun, 103, Clinton

Cecil Haun age 103, of Clinton, passed away on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Cecil was a veteran of the United States Army and was General Patton’s first scout during World War II. Throughout his life, Cecil loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Bellzora Hawn; son, Larry Cecil Haun; brother, Bea Hawn, Clyde Hawn, Rina Hawn, Ion Hawn, Ray Hawn, Dow Hawn, Charles Hawn; sister, Edie Turner and Ollie Coward.

He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Mary “Martha” Haun; son, Ron Haun; grandchildren, Jason Branson, Chris LaBonte, Travis Haun, Melissa Maupin, Lauren Branscum, Joshua Haun, Allie Haun, and Roni Haun; great-grandchildren, Taylor Haun, Taylor Branson, Jaclynn Nicole Branscum, and Lucas Branscum; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His funeral service will follow in the chapel with Rev. Billy Moore officiating. His graveside will be 2:30 pm, Sunday at Lynch Bethel Cemetery with full military honors at graveside and Rev. Jay Vittatoe officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

Email

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest

