Carl Franklin Craddock, Wartburg

Carl Franklin Craddock born March 27, 1943, in Leeds, Jefferson Co, AL. passed away January 17, 2022, in Knoxville, TN.

Proceeded by parents T. M. & Ida (Bedford) Craddock, brothers: Arlis, Bo & Joe Craddock, and sister Betty (Craddock) Vickers.

Survived by wife of 56 yrs., Geraldine (Northrup) Craddock – Wartburg. Children: Rodney Craddock – Wartburg, Wayne Barnes (Kim) – Sunbright, Peggy Keeler (Joey) – Warner Robins, GA & Barbara Rich (Jeff) – Kingston. 

Grandchildren: Tasha, DJ Langley & Dustin Barnes (Leanna), Matthew Keeler (Lois), Michael Keeler (Amanda), Nathan, Natasha, Naleah & Nicholas Rich; great-grandchildren: Tyler Scimia, Lilly Bowman, Kinley Barnes, Timothy, Jersey & Chloe Keeler, Emerson, Lexington & Daisy Keeler; sister: Wiladean (Craddock) McLaughlin – Leeds, AL..

The family will receive friends Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 4:00-6:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Herb Judkins officiating.  The family request a private graveside service.

